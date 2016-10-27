(Recasts after conference call)
By Nicole Mordant
VANCOUVER Oct 27 Teck Resources Ltd,
North America's largest producer of steel-making coal, does not
expect two months of surging coal prices to trigger a flurry of
restarts by idled mines anytime soon, company officials said on
Thursday.
New supplies would take time to come to market, they said,
noting that many shuttered mines, especially in the United
States, need big capital injections for new equipment and labor
before they can re-open after being starved of funds during a
four-year price downturn.
The slump ended this year, as steel-making coal prices have
more than tripled to hit $250 a tonne on the spot market on the
back of mine operating restrictions in China, global cutbacks
and weather issues. Most of those gains have come in the past
two months.
"Management teams won't typically don't make any significant
restart decisions based on a few weeks of prices," Teck Chief
Executive Officer Donald Lindsay said on a conference call to
discuss the Canadian miner's third-quarter results.
Teck does not believe current high prices are the "new
normal", Lindsay said, but they could persist for "some time"
because of limited new supplies.
Earlier on Thursday, the Canadian-based miner reported
third-quarter earnings that just missed market expectations but
it raised its coal production forecast slightly for the year.
Its shares rose 0.3 percent to C$28.23.
Teck said it now expected 2016 coal production of about
27-27.5 million tonnes, compared with its previous forecast of
26-27 million tonnes.
For the current quarter, the company forecast total
steel-making coal sales to be at least 6.5 million tonnes.
The company said the construction of the Fort Hills oil
sands project in northern Alberta was more than 70 percent
complete. Teck owns a 20 percent stake in the 180,000
barrel-per-day project, which is majority-owned by Suncor Energy
Inc.
Net profit attributable to Teck shareholders was C$234
million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter,
compared with a loss of C$2.15 billion, or C$3.73 per share, a
year earlier when Teck took an impairment charge of C$2.2
billion related to the writedown of its assets.
Excluding items, Teck earned 26 Canadian cents per share in
the latest reported quarter, missing analysts' estimate of 28
Canadian cents.
($1 = C$1.34)
