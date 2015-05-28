(Adds comments from analysts, closing stock price)
TORONTO May 28 Teck Resources Ltd
said on Thursday it will suspend production at its six Canadian
steelmaking-coal mines for about three weeks in the third
quarter so that it can align output and inventory with changing
coal market conditions.
The Canadian miner said it will consider additional
production adjustments over the course of 2015.
"Rather than push incremental tonnes into an over-supplied
market, we are taking a disciplined approach to managing our
mine production in line with market conditions," Chief Executive
Don Lindsay said in a statement.
The move will reduce third-quarter production by about 1.5
million tonnes, or 22 percent, to 5.7 million tonnes, with sales
seen in the range of 6 million to 6.5 million tonnes.
Annual coal production is now estimated at 25 million to 26
million tonnes, down from a February forecast of 26.5 million to
27.5 million tonnes.
The coal market is over-supplied by 15 million-20 million
tonnes, TD Securities analyst Greg Barnes said in a note. The
production pullback from Teck, the world's second-largest
seaborne coal exporter, is a good start, but "only a drop in the
bucket," he wrote.
Teck's guidance for unit operating and distribution costs
for the year is unchanged, but mine stripping costs are expected
to be C$65 million ($52.4 million) lower than forecast, due to
lower production and diesel costs along with productivity
improvements.
The miner said the shutdowns would be staggered over the
summer months among its operations and that it would continue to
meet all contracted and committed coal sales.
"We expect Teck will need to revisit further cuts in Q4 if
the price weakness persists," Barclays analyst Farooq Hamed said
in a note to clients.
However, he flagged that Teck's ongoing cost reduction
program had reached annualized savings of C$640 million to date
and that the company expects to surpass its 2015 margin
improvement goal of C$100 million.
Shares of the Vancouver-based miner closed 1 percent higher
on Thursday at C$15.09 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1=$1.24 Canadian)
