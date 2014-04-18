BRIEF-Sonoco Products Co entered into a three-year, $150 million term loan facility with Bank of America
* Sonoco Products Co - on March 13, 2017, co entered into a three-year, $150 million term loan facility with Bank of America - SEC filing
NEW YORK, April 18 Teck Resources said on Friday its Red Dog zinc mine, the world's largest, in Alaska is operating as usual after two earthquakes struck a few miles from the site.
"Mild tremors were felt at Red Dog operations. There were no safety concerns and the mine is currently operating as normal," a spokesman said in an email. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Altair Resources Inc - "company continues its search for other advanced zinc, lead and silver projects" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CHS Inc says dispatch and routing operations will move to CHS dispatch office in Rosemount, Minn