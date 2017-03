TORONTO, April 23 Teck Resources Ltd is not currently planning a major takeover and will be prudent with the use of its balance sheet, the diversified miner's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"There has been a lot of speculation about us pursuing major M&A transactions and I can tell you this is grossly overblown," Teck's Don Lindsay told a conference call with investors.

The Canadian company has been touted as a potential suitor for Rio Tinto Plc's iron ore assets in Eastern Canada.