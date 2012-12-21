Dec 21 Canada's largest diversified miner, Teck
Resources Ltd, expects first quarter coal production
will be unscathed by damage to a berth at key shipping point
Westshore Terminals, the company said on Friday.
On Dec. 7, a large vessel struck and damaged a trestle
leading to Berth 1, at terminals owned by Westshore Terminals
Investment Corp, from which Teck ships coal from its
British Columbia mines.
"Teck will use alternative shipping options throughout the
duration of the repairs at Westshore, including securing
additional capacity through Neptune Terminals, Pacific Coast
Terminals, Thunder Bay Terminals and Ridley Terminals," the
company said.
Going by Westshore's repair schedule for Berth 1 and the
expected loading capacity for Berth 2, Teck expects to have
total shipping capacity of about 6 million tonnes in the first
quarter of 2013, it said.
"Any expected shortfall in first quarter shipping capacity
is not expected to materially affect first quarter production,"
Teck said.
Coal sales for the fourth quarter are expected to exceed a
prior outlook for 6.2 million tonnes, Teck added.