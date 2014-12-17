NEW YORK Dec 17 Canadian miner Teck Resources
Ltd. said on Wednesday it has shipped its first zinc
concentrate from the Pend Oreille mine in Washington state
following the restart of the mine which was idled during the
global economic crisis in 2009.
The material will be delivered to British Colombia in
Canada, a major hub for zinc production in North America.
The mine is expected to produce 44,000 tonnes of zinc in
concentrate annually.
The mine was put on care and maintenance five years ago when
prices were around $1,100 per tonne, below the cost of
production for much of the world's mines and its restart comes
as concerns mount about the impact of major mine closures on
global supplies.
The biggest closure will be MMG's Century mine in
Queensland which will shutter in 2016.
Prices on the London Metal Exchange are up 3 percent so far
in 2014, although they hit three-year highs of $2,416 a tonne in
July, on a string of mine closures in recent years, including
the Brunswick and Perseverence mines in Canada, formerly
operated by Glencore Xtrata.
Three-month zinc futures on the London Metals
Exchange have since come off and were trading at $2,118 as of
10:15 a.m. EDT (1515 GMT).
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by James Dalgleish)