April 6 Teck Resources Ltd's
Greenhills coal mining operation in British Columbia has
re-opened after a brief shutdown on Sunday following a fire that
sent three employees to hospital.
The mine re-opened on Sunday night, Teck spokesman Chris
Stannell said in an email. There was no significant damage to
the operation, he said.
Teck said on Sunday that a flash fire had occurred in the
dryer complex of the mine and the injuries to workers were non
life-threatening.
It was not clear what started the fire and an investigation
is underway.
