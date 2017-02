Oct 26 Diversified miner Teck Resources TCKb.TO said on Wednesday its board has authorized a 33 percent increase in its semi-annual dividend payout.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Teck said it will pay a dividend of 40 Canadian cents a share to its shareholders on Jan. 3, 2012.

Teck, which owns coal, zinc and copper mines across the Americas, is set to report third-quarter results on Thursday. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Carol Bishopric)