Sept 22 Teck Resources Ltd TCKb.TO said on Thursday that it will spend some C$685 million ($663 million) on upgrades at its Trail Operations and Highland Valley Copper mine, both in British Columbia.

The company will spend C$210 million at Trail, a lead and zinc smelting and refining facility, to increase its capacity to recycle electronic waste.

Teck will also spend some C$475 million on a mill modernization project at the Highland Valley Copper mine to extend mill life to match expected mine life at the project.

Construction on the Highland Valley modernization will begin immediately and is expected to be completed in 2013, the company said. The Trail construction will begin in 2012 with completion expected in 2014. ($1=$1.01 Canadian) (Reporting by Julie Gordon, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)