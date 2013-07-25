TORONTO, July 25 Teck Resources Ltd
reported a sharp drop in second-quarter profit on Thursday, with
lower copper and coal prices dragging down revenues.
Canada's largest diversified miner posted a net profit of
C$143 million ($139 million), or 25 Canadian cents a share, in
the three months to June 30. That compared with a profit of
C$354 million, or 60 Canadian cents a share, in the same period
last year.
Adjusted to remove one-off items, earnings were C$197
million, or 34 Canadian cents a share. That compared with C$398
million, or 68 Canadian cents a share, last year.
Revenue from operations fell 15 percent to C$2.15 billion.