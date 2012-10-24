US STOCKS-Wall St slips as bank, health stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Oct 24 Teck Resources Inc, Canada's largest diversified miner, reported a 78 percent fall in third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders on lower coal and metal prices.
Net income fell to C$180 million, or 31 Canadian cents per share, from C$814 million, or C$1.38 per share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue fell 26 percent to C$2.5 billion.
NEW YORK, Feb 17 (IFR) - Banks advising healthcare insurance companies Anthem and Cigna on their mega-merger could be in for a longer than expected assignment as the two health insurance companies square off in court, suing and counter-suing each other over the proposed combination.
TORONTO, Feb 17 Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, has declared force majeure at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia, which cannot meet contractual obligations on copper concentrate shipments, a company spokesman told Reuters on Friday.