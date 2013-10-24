Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
Oct 24 Teck Resources Ltd, Canada's largest diversified miner, reported a rise in third-quarter profit on higher steelmaking coal sales.
Net profit rose to C$267 million ($257.00 million), or 46 Canadian cents per share, from C$256 million, or 44 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose marginally to C$2.52 billion.
Adjusted profit fell to C$252 million, or 44 Canadian cents per share, from C$425 million or 73 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
* Currency Exchange International announces financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, March 7 Wall Street dealmaking attorney Jay Clayton will appear before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on March 23 for his confirmation hearing to become the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.