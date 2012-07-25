BRIEF-Telefonica says may launch Telxius listing at any time
* Says it could launch a market listing of radio mast unit Telxius at anytime but has made no commitment on a potential stock flotation to stake-holder KKR
(Adds detail)
July 25 Canada's largest diversified miner Teck Resources Inc's second-quarter profit attributable to shareholders fell 65 percent, hurt by lower coal and metal prices.
Teck earned C$268 million, or 46 Canadian cents per share, that compared with C$756 million, or C$1.28 per share, in the year-earlier period.
Adjusted profit fell 53 percent to C$312 million or 53 Canadian cents a share.
Revenue fell 7 percent to C$2.6 billion.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 64 Canadian cents per share on revenue of C$2.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Julie Gordon and Adithya Venkatesan. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Says it could launch a market listing of radio mast unit Telxius at anytime but has made no commitment on a potential stock flotation to stake-holder KKR
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
SYDNEY, Feb 23 The first attempt at an acquisition by Australia's South32 following its spinoff from BHP Billiton has raised competition concerns with regulators over control of the domestic coking coal market.