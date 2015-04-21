BRIEF-New Flyer posts Q4 earnings per share $0.68
* New Flyer announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
April 21 Canadian diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd cut its twice-yearly dividend by two-thirds as prices for both steel-making coal and copper remain depressed amid declining demand.
The miner cut its twice-yearly dividend to 15 Canadian cents per share from 45 Canadian cents.
Net profit attributable to shareholders fell slightly to C$68 million ($55.5 million), or 12 Canadian cents per share, for the first quarter ending March from C$69 million a year earlier.
Revenue at Vancouver-based Teck, the world's second-largest exporter of seaborne steel-making coal, fell nearly 3 percent to C$2.02 billion. ($1 = 1.2243 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* New Flyer announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
March 23 Gold prices on Thursday held below a 3-week peak hit in the prior session, as the dollar recovered from seven-week lows and markets looked to see if U.S. President Donald Trump could push through a healthcare bill. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,245.80 per ounce by 0048 GMT. On Wednesday, it touched its strongest since Feb. 28 at $1,251.26. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,246. * The dollar index