(Recasts with comments from company conference call, stock
move)
By Nicole Mordant
April 21 Chinese demand for steel-making coal
has weakened with imports for the first two months of 2015 well
below last year's levels, the chief executive of Canadian miner
Teck Resources Ltd said on Tuesday as the
company announced lower earnings and a big dividend cut.
Whether the Chinese weakness will continue is unclear, CEO
Don Lindsay said, adding that indications from customers are
that the drop is "unusual" and that demand could rebound.
"We'll have to see how the year unfolds, but certainly it
has been weak so far," Lindsay said on a conference call after
Teck reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings and
cut its dividend by 67 percent.
Vancouver-based Teck is the world's second-biggest exporter
of seaborne steel-making coal. The company also produces copper
and zinc.
Teck said coal demand outside of China remained strong.
Teck shares were down 5 percent at C$16.05 after it slashed
its half-yearly dividend to 15 Canadian cents a share from 45
Canadian cents.
It is the first time Teck has cut its dividend since it
halted payouts in late 2008, when it was trying to reduce a
mountain of debt following its purchase of Fording Canadian Coal
Trust.
Teck warned in February it could reduce the dividend if
industry-wide cuts in the production of steel-making coal failed
to lift prices from historically low levels.
INTEREST IN COPPER
On merger and acquisition prospects, Lindsay said Teck has a
"long-term interest in copper". Although asset prices have come
down, there was a lot of competition for them from private
equity groups and other mining companies, he said.
"We're actively looking but truthfully there's not a lot out
there," he said.
Last month, Teck poured cold water on speculation that it
was in talks to merge with, or acquire, Chilean copper miner
Antofagasta Plc.
Weaker coal and copper prices caused Teck's net profit to
dip to C$68 million ($55.5 million), or 12 Canadian cents per
share, for the first quarter ended March 31 from C$69 million a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 11 Canadian cents per
share, below analysts' expectations of 14 Canadian cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Teck said average realized prices for coal fell 19 percent
to $106 per tonne in the quarter, while average realized prices
for copper fell more than 17 percent to $2.64 per pound.
($1=$1.225 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Peter Galloway)