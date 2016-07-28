* 2nd-qtr profit C$0.01/shr; est. C$0.01 loss
* Operating costs down 15 pct
* Revenue falls nearly 13 pct
July 28 Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd
reported a surprise quarterly profit as its
costs declined.
Teck, the largest producer of steelmaking coal in North
America, said on Thursday its operating costs fell 15 percent to
C$691 million ($525 million) in the second quarter.
A global commodity rout had pushed coal and copper prices to
multi-year lows, forcing miners to sell assets, lay off workers,
and cut dividends and capital spending to preserve cash and
reduce debt.
Teck also raised its 2016 production forecast for coal to 26
million-27 million tons from 25 million-26 million, and for
copper to 310,000-320,000 tons from 305,000-320,000.
"While the commodity cycle continues to be challenging, we
are starting to see some positive changes in the direction of
zinc and steelmaking coal prices," Chief Executive Don Lindsay
said.
Teck forecast coal sales of at least 6.8 million tons for
the third quarter. The miner reported second-quarter coal sales
of 6.3 million tons, below its forecast of 6.5 million.
The Vancouver-based company cut its 2016 cost of sales
forecast to $42-$46 per ton from $45-$49, citing a fall in
expenses and lower diesel prices.
OIL PROJECT
Teck said the construction of the Fort Hills oil sands
project in northern Alberta is more than 60 percent complete.
The company reiterated that it was on track for first oil
production by late 2017, despite a nearly four-week halt to
construction due to wildfires in Fort McMurray.
Teck owns a 20 percent stake in Fort Hills, which is
majority owned by Suncor Energy Inc.
Net profit attributable to shareholders fell by more than
three-quarters to C$15 million, or 3 Canadian cents per share,
in the quarter ended June 30.
Excluding items, Teck earned 1 Canadian cent per share.
Analysts had expected a loss of 1 Canadian cent per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell nearly 13 percent to C$1.74 billion.
($1 = C$1.31)
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Nicole
Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Kirti
Pandey)