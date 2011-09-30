Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Sept 29 Canada's largest diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd TCKb.TO said it received a strike notice from the workers union for its Highland Valley copper operations.
The strike notice entitles the union to begin strike action on Oct. 2, 2011 at the earliest, Teck said.
Negotiations are ongoing and the current labour agreement at the mine expires on Sept. 30. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.