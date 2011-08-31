* H1 net profit 66 mln euros vs 76 mln year-ago

* H1 core earnings 83 mln euros vs 81 mln

* Order book worth 4.491 bln eur vs 6.23 bln

MADRID, Aug 31 Spanish oil engineering company Tecnicas Reunidas reported net profit fell by 13.5 percent in the first half of the year due to a falling U.S. dollar and higher tax payments.

Net profit was 66 mln euros against 76 mln a year earlier. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 83 million from 81 million.

At the end of June, Tecnicas' order book or backlog stood at 4.491 billion euros, compared to 6.23 billion in June 2010. (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)