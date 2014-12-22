Dec 22 Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :

* Says acquires a 13.04 pct stake in its unit Ribes SpA from SEC Servizi S.cons.p.A. for 3.53 million euros ($4.3 million)

* Following the acquisition, it reached a 91.3 pct stake in Ribes