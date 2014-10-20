Australia shares flat ahead of Fed meeting; NZ hits 5-mth high
March 14 Australian shares steadied on Tuesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, with gains in materials stocks offsetting losses in financials and healthcare shares.
TOKYO, March 14 Shares of Toshiba Corp fell 5 percent after sources said the electronics conglomerate was seeking an extension of its Tuesday deadline for submitting official third-quarter earnings as its auditors have not agreed to sign off on them.
