Oct 28 Tecnotree Oyj

* Tecnotree completes co-operation negotiations in Finland

* These measures will lead to over one million euros cost savings per annum

* Says staff reduction will be in total 12 employees of which 8 via lay-offs and 4 via other voluntary measures

* Says related savings will in major part be effective as of beginning of year 2015