Jan 30 Tecnotree Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 24.2 million euros ($27.50 million) versus 20.0 million euros year ago

* Q4 adjusted operating profit 5.1 million euros versus 3.6 million euros year ago

* End-Q4 order book 38.9 million euros versus 45.0 million euros year ago

* Says operating result is expected to continue to increase during 2015

* Proposes to annual general meeting, that no dividend be paid for financial year ended Dec. 31 2014