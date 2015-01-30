Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 30 Tecnotree Oyj :
* Q4 net sales 24.2 million euros ($27.50 million) versus 20.0 million euros year ago
* Q4 adjusted operating profit 5.1 million euros versus 3.6 million euros year ago
* End-Q4 order book 38.9 million euros versus 45.0 million euros year ago
* Says operating result is expected to continue to increase during 2015
* Proposes to annual general meeting, that no dividend be paid for financial year ended Dec. 31 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)