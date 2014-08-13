Aug 13 Tecnotree Oyj : * Says Q2 revenue EUR 11.7 million versus EUR 22.5 million * Says order book at the end of Q2 EUR 46.7 million versus EUR 53.3 million * Says net sales and operating result will improve from 2013. * Says adjusted operating loss EUR 4.3 million versus profit EUR 2.7 million * Says the outlook for the full year has remained unchanged, * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage