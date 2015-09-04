REFILE-Akzo Nobel's chairman says PPG's proposal "just a poor offer" - newspaper interview
AMSTERDAM, March 31 Akzo Nobel Chairman Antony Bergmans on Friday again dismissed a takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries as "a poor offer".
Sept 4 Canadian energy company Emera Inc said it would acquire U.S. electric and gas utility company Teco Energy Inc in a deal valued at $10.4 billion to expand in the United States.
Teco's shareholders will receive $27.55 per share in cash, Emera said on Friday.
The offer price represents a premium of 31 percent to the stock's Friday close. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
AMSTERDAM, March 31 Akzo Nobel Chairman Antony Bergmans on Friday again dismissed a takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries as "a poor offer".
SAO PAULO, March 31 Brazil's renewable power generation company Renova Energia SA will finalize the sale of wind farm Alto Sertao II to the Brazilian unit of AES Corp for about 700 million reais ($223 million) as early as Monday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.