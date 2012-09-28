BRIEF-Seabridge Gold to acquire Snowstorm project
* Seabridge Gold-letter of intent contemplates that co to buy all of outstanding shares of private company that owns a 100% interest in Snowstorm project
Sept 28 TECO Energy Inc said it will sell all its equity interests in two power stations, and related solid-fuel handling and port facilities in Guetamala for $227.5 million in cash.
The company cut its full-year earnings forecast from continuing operations to between $1.10 and $1.20 per share from between $1.20 and $1.30 per share.
* Seabridge Gold-letter of intent contemplates that co to buy all of outstanding shares of private company that owns a 100% interest in Snowstorm project
* Toshiba releases unaudited numbers, forecasts full-year loss
* Sale follows stalled talks with Vekselberg (Writes through, adds context, detail on buyers)