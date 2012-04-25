April 25 TE Connectivity Ltd, the electronic connector maker previously called Tyco Electronics, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by much stronger results at its transport business, which makes connectors and other hardware for cars and planes.

Net earnings fell to $257 million, or 60 cents per share, in the second quarter ended on March 30 from $299 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

But excluding special items, earnings per share of 68 cents were 2 cents above analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell 3 percent to $3.25 billion.

While transport sales were up, revenue fell in TE's two other business, including one that makes components for consumer electronics, appliances and communications gear, where profit was almost halved. (Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)