April 10 Electronic connector maker TE
Connectivity Ltd said it will sell its touch solutions
business to private equity firm Gores Group for $380 million.
The business, which makes touch screens and touch computers,
had revenue of $413 million in fiscal 2011.
The company, formerly known as Tyco Electronics, also said
it will sell its professional services business -- which
provides engineering, furnishing and installation services to
communication service providers -- to an affiliate of KGP
Logistics for $23.5 million.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)