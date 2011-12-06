* Sees FY2012 adjusted EPS $3.10 to $3.40

* Auto markets strong, telecom and industrial soft: CEO

* Sees FY2015 adjusted EPS $5.50 to $6 on $20 bln sales

* Shares up 0.4 pct (Adds details on long-term profit target)

Dec 6 Connector maker TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL.N) affirmed its 2012 sales and profit forecast on Tuesday and said it aimed for at least $20 billion in sales by its 2015 fiscal year.

The maker of electronic connectors used in cars and consumer electronics reiterated its November forecast that calls for fiscal 2012 adjusted profit per share of $3.10 to $3.40 on sales of $14.3 billion to $14.9 billion.

Analysts expect a profit of $3.27 per share on sales of $14.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which gets about 30 percent of its revenue from the auto sector, said that business remained strong, but telecommunications and industrial markets are a little soft.

"Order trends are about where they were a month ago," Chief Executive Officer Tom Lynch told an investor meeting. "I wish they were a little stronger but they're steady."

Lynch also said he expected the company's sales to reach $20 billion by fiscal 2015, which starts in late 2014, through growth in emerging markets, acquisitions and by expanding its industrial business and improving its consumer electronics business.

Energy and industrial markets will account for $6.5 billion of that $20 billion by 2015, Lynch said, adding that he is not focused on acquisitions but may rely on deals to broaden the company's industrial product portfolio.

TE Connectivity forecast fiscal 2015 adjusted earnings of $5.50 to $6, saying it would expand its profit margins in the intervening years. Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S analyst estimates are not available that far in the future.

TE Connectivity's 2012 forecast excludes any impact from its proposed $2 billion acquisition of Deutsch Group SAS from French investment group Wendel (MWDP.PA).

Deutsch makes electronic connectors for harsh environments that would expand TE's presence in defense and industrial transportation markets.

TE Connectivity shares were up 0.4 percent at $32.20 in midday trading. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Derek Caney and Lisa Von Ahn)