BRIEF-Altus Group reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.38
* Altus Group Ltd - Q4 Altus analytics revenues increased 15.1% to $42.2 million
July 25 TE Connectivity Ltd, the electronic connector maker previously called Tyco Electronics, reported a lower quarterly net profit on Wednesday.
Net earnings fell to $199 million, or 46 cents per share, in the third quarter ended on June 29, compared with $355 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings were 79 cents a share. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Applied Optoelectronics reports fourth quarter and year 2016 results
* West Marine reports fiscal year 2016 net income of $6.5 million, up 44% compared to 2015, 2016 earnings per share of $0.26