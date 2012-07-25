July 25 TE Connectivity Ltd, the electronic connector maker previously called Tyco Electronics, reported a lower quarterly net profit on Wednesday.

Net earnings fell to $199 million, or 46 cents per share, in the third quarter ended on June 29, compared with $355 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were 79 cents a share. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)