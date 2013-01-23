Jan 23 TE Connectivity Ltd, which makes
electronic connectors used in cars and consumer devices,
reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit as orders
improved.
The company also said it plans to raise its annual dividend
to $1.00 per share from 78 cents a year earlier.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to TE
Connectivity rose to $279 million, or 65 cents per share, in the
first quarter, from $238 million, or 55 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue slipped 1 percent to $3.13 billion.
The company said it expects to earn between 68 cents and 72
cents per share, excluding items, in the second quarter on
revenue of $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 74 cents per share,
excluding items, on revenue of $3.20 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TE Connectivity's consumer products are used in mobile
devices and appliances. Its network connectors include undersea
telecommunications and systems used by utilities and
manufacturers.
The company said in November it would take $200 million in
charges this fiscal year to restructure and could close some
factories.