UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 14 British clothing company Ted Baker said revenue for the 19 weeks to June 11 had risen by 11.3 percent, boosted by strong demand, online growth and new stores.
The group, which trades from 465 stores and concessions globally, said on Tuesday retail sales for the period grew 12.7 percent, with store space increasing 9.7 percent.
Wholesale sales rose 7.3 percent, while e-commerce sales jumped 32.3 percent. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources