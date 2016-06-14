June 14 British clothing company Ted Baker said revenue for the 19 weeks to June 11 had risen by 11.3 percent, boosted by strong demand, online growth and new stores.

The group, which trades from 465 stores and concessions globally, said on Tuesday retail sales for the period grew 12.7 percent, with store space increasing 9.7 percent.

Wholesale sales rose 7.3 percent, while e-commerce sales jumped 32.3 percent. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)