Jan 13 British designer clothing brand Ted Baker Plc reported a strong Christmas trading period, in contrast to other struggling brands, helped by a strong performance in its retail business.

The company, known for its quirky fashion designs, said retail sales for the 8 weeks to Jan. 9 grew by 10.1 percent.

Shares in the company were up 4.3 percent at 2835 pence at 0807 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.