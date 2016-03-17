March 17 Clothing company Ted Baker Plc said new store openings and strong demand helped it post a jump in full-year profit, and its spring and summer collections had received a positive customer response.

Profit before tax and exceptional items rose 18.6 percent to 58.7 million pounds ($83.65 million) for the year to Jan. 30, with revenue up 17.7 percent to 456.2 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7017 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)