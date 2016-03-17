UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 17 Clothing company Ted Baker Plc said new store openings and strong demand helped it post a jump in full-year profit, and its spring and summer collections had received a positive customer response.
Profit before tax and exceptional items rose 18.6 percent to 58.7 million pounds ($83.65 million) for the year to Jan. 30, with revenue up 17.7 percent to 456.2 million pounds.
($1 = 0.7017 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.