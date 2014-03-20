BRIEF-Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
LONDON, March 20 British designer clothing brand Ted Baker said trading in its new fiscal year had started well as it posted a 26.7 percent rise in annual profit.
The group, which has 362 stores and concessions globally and is known for its classic cuts with quirky details, said on Thursday profit before tax and exceptional costs for the year to Jan 25 rose to 40 million pounds ($66 million), in line with market estimates.
Annual retail sales grew by a quarter, helped by a strong showing in the UK and Europe, its biggest region, and good growth in the United States and Asia.
Despite a squeeze on consumer spending and a market offering heavy discounts, Ted Baker has enjoyed strong demand in the UK, while sales overseas have also jumped following a big expansion across Europe, the United States and Asia.
The group said its retail business, which makes up around 80 percent of revenue, had started well in its new year, with a good reaction to its Spring/Summer ranges. Its wholesale and license arms were also performing in line with expectations.
Shares in the firm closed at 2,205 pence on Wednesday, up 64 percent on a year ago, valuing the group at 965 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6014 British Pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Sarah Young)
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7