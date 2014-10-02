Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
LONDON Oct 2 Ted Baker Plc
* H1 pretax profit rose 33.8 percent to 15.6 million stg
* H1 Profit Before Tax and Exceptional Items up 24.2 pct to 14.4 million stg
* H1 revenue rose 17.4 percent to 182.2 million stg
* Interim dividend up 18.9 percent to 11.3 penceper share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.