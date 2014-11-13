UPDATE 2-BNP Paribas aims to expand European investment banking
* BNP aims to be EU leader in all its businesses with global reach
LONDON Nov 13 Ted Baker Plc
* Announce a 15.7% increase in group revenue for 13 week period from 10 th august 2014 to 8 th november 2014
* Retail sales for period increased by 12.7% (14.7% in constant currency)
* Wholesale sales for period increased 24.7% (25.4% in constant currency)
* We anticipate group wholesale sales for full year to be around 20% ahead of last year on a reported basis
* We expect gross margins for second half as a whole to be slightly below last year
* As ever, full year outcome will be dependent on trading during important christmas period
March 20 Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, plans to buy more such assets, in a market which its chief executive said was worth about 300 billion pounds ($372.3 billion).
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study