UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
Jan 8 Ted Baker Plc
* Posts 22.8 percent increase in retail sales for 8 weeks from nov 9 to jan 3
* Average retail square footage rose by 9.2 percent over the period to 331,208 sq.ft
* Gross margins were in line with expectations
* Sales since christmas have been particularly strong and expects to end year with a clean stock position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.