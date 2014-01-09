LONDON Jan 9 British designer clothing brand
Ted Baker said it would meet annual profit forecasts
after posting an 18.3 percent rise in Christmas sales.
The group has enjoyed strong demand in the UK despite a
squeeze on consumer spending, while sales overseas have also
jumped following a big expansion across Europe, the United
States and Asia.
The company on Thursday said retail sales rose 18.3 percent
in the eight weeks to Jan. 4, helped in part by a 10.9 percent
increase in new space.
It added that, unlike many under-pressure retailers during
the festive period, it had not made any significant promotional
activity before Christmas and that gross margins were in line
with expectations.
Many British retailers decided to push discounts and
promotions in the build-up to Christmas to boost sales, only for
some such as Debenhams and Mothercare to be
forced into warning on profit due to the impact on margins.
"The group has delivered a strong result over the Christmas
period in a competitive trading environment, reflecting the
strength of the brand and quality and design of our product,"
Chief Executive Ray Kelvin said in a statement.
Ted Baker said it was on track to meet annual profit
forecasts. The firm is on average expected to report a full-year
pretax profit of 39.45 million pounds, according to a Reuters
poll of nine analysts, up from 31.54 million a year ago.
Shares in the company, which have almost doubled from their
level a year ago, closed at 2,300 pence on Wednesday, valuing
the business at 1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion).