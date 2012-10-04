LONDON Oct 4 Ted Baker PLC : * Revenue in H1 up 15.4 percent to 118.6 million STG * Profit before tax and exceptionals up 10.4 percent to 9.4 million STG * Us retail sales up 53 percent to $25.6 million, rest of the world up 58

percent to 2.8 million STG * Remain understandably cautious at this stage given the uncertainty in the

global economy * Full year results will be dependent on trading in the important second half