UPDATE 3-StanChart shares fall as it withholds dividend but lifts bonuses
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
LONDON Nov 15 Ted Baker PLC : * Group revenue up 22.1 percent for the 13 week period to November 10 * Retail sales up 24.6 percent for 13 weeks to November 10 * Wholesale sales up 14.2 percent * Expect wholesale sales for the full year to be some 12% ahead of last year
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
* Shares up 5 percent (Adds comment by CEO, share price reaction, background)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa's Northam Platinum Ltd said on Friday it would acquire Glencore Plc's Eland platinum mine in North West province for 175 million rand ($14 million).