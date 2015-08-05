Aug 5 Shipping company Teekay Tankers Ltd said it would buy a fleet of 12 Suezmax tankers for $662 million from Principal Maritime Tankers, backed by Apollo Global Management LLC.

The acquisition will make Teekay Tankers one of the largest owners of Suezmax tankers in the world.

The acquisition will increase Teekay Tankers' owned fleet by over 60 percent and add to its earnings immediately, Teekay said on Wednesday.

Bermuda-based Teekay Tankers' shares were up 2.4 percent at $7 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)