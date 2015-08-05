Norway's oil fund wants CEO incentive plans scrapped -FT
April 6 Norway's sovereign wealth fund is pushing for a radical overhaul of chief executive pay, the Financial Times reported.
Aug 5 Shipping company Teekay Tankers Ltd said it would buy a fleet of 12 Suezmax tankers for $662 million from Principal Maritime Tankers, backed by Apollo Global Management LLC.
The acquisition will make Teekay Tankers one of the largest owners of Suezmax tankers in the world.
The acquisition will increase Teekay Tankers' owned fleet by over 60 percent and add to its earnings immediately, Teekay said on Wednesday.
Bermuda-based Teekay Tankers' shares were up 2.4 percent at $7 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
April 6 Norway's sovereign wealth fund is pushing for a radical overhaul of chief executive pay, the Financial Times reported.
* Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.