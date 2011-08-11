BRIEF-Singapore Airlines agrees to place $13.8 bln order with Boeing
* agreed to place firm orders with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s, for additional growth and fleet modernisation through next decade
* Q2 loss/shr $1.36 vs last yr loss $2.10/shr
* Q2 rev down 12 pct
* Shares up as much as 11 pct
Aug 11 Teekay Corp (TK.N), a marine crude oil and petroleum product transporter, posted narrower second-quarter loss on higher levels of liquefied natural gas shipping demand and lower costs, sending its shares up as much as 11 percent.
Voyage costs fell 22 percent, while time-charter hire expenses fell 29 percent, in the quarter.
For April-June period, the company's loss narrowed to $96.5 million, or $1.36 per share, from $153.1 million, or $2.10 per share, last year.
Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 51 cents per share.
Revenue fell 12 percent to $484.9 million.
Teekay Corp shares were trading up 6 percent at $23.1 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
