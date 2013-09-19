MILAN, Sept 19 Telecom Italia's shareholders, including Spain's Telefonica, will hold informal talks on Thursday on the group's strategic options, three sources close to the situation told Reuters.

Telecom Italia is seeking a new shareholder structure that could revive its fortunes after years of underperformance.

Core shareholders in Telco, the holding that controls Telecom Italia with a 22.4 percent stake, have up to Sept. 28 to decide whether to dissolve their shareholder pact.

Telefonica is the biggest shareholder in Telco, which also includes Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca , as well as insurer Generali.

(Reporting by Paola Arosio, editing by Silvia Aloisi)