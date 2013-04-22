PRAGUE, April 22 Telefonica Czech Republic shareholders approved a 30 crown payout per share for the last year on Monday, as proposed by the board.

The payout included 20 crown dividend from earnings and 10 crowns from share premium, reflecting the firm's solid cash position but falling profitability. Last year, the payout was 40 crowns, in part paid from a reduction in registered capital. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)