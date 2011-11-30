* Aeropostale sees Q3 EPS $0.35-$0.38 vs est $0.43
* American Eagle sees Q4 EPS $0.40-$0.44 vs est $0.39
* Aeropostale says "remain cautious' in outlook
* American Eagle says Thanksgiving sales driven by higher
traffic, conversion
Nov 30 Teen clothes retailer Aeropostale
Inc and its rival American Eagle Outfitters Inc
struck discordant notes as they entered the critical holiday
season, which is likely to be marked by heavy discounting and
shrinking margins.
While Aeropostale projected lower-than-expected
fourth-quarter profit, American Eagle gave a strong forecast for
the period driven by brisk Thanksgiving sales.
Aeropostale, which sells more affordable clothes than its
peers Abercrombie & Fitch and American Eagle, has so far
been a laggard this holiday season as it struggles with
excessive inventory and discounts heavily to sell them.
"We are making incremental progress ... by bringing more
color and fashion to our merchandise assortment, managing our
inventories appropriately and controlling our expenses
carefully," Aeropostale Chief Executive Thomas Johnson said in a
statement.
"However, we are not satisfied with our overall performance,
and we remain cautious in our outlook."
In contrast, American Eagle said the strong sales it saw
over the Thanksgiving weekend were likely to continue through
the rest of the holiday quarter and make up for high raw
material costs and discounts.
Clothes retailers are banking on discounts to boost sales
and overcome a margin squeeze during the holiday season, which
typically accounts for about 30 percent of annual sales.
For Black Friday, Aeropostale marked down prices by about 60
percent on its merchandise, much more than Abercrombie and
American Eagle.
For the fourth quarter, which accounts for sales during the
holiday season, Aeropostale expects to earn 35-38 cents a share,
below analysts' estimate of 43 cents.
Earlier in the day, Pittsburgh-based American Eagle said it
expects to earn 40-44 cents a share in the fourth quarter, while
analysts, on average, were expecting 39 cents a share.
"As the value retailer in the space, Aeropostale has less
pricing power and they are being hurt more by product costs, so
they are out to stay very conservative with their outlook,"
Linda Tsai, senior softline retail analyst at ITG Investment
Research said in a call before the company posted results.
However, Aeropostale's third quarter profit of $0.30 a share
beat estimates by two cents. It had earlier forecast earnings of
$0.27- $0.28 a share.
Shares of the company fell 3.6 percent after the markets
closed. American Eagle closed up 3.6 percent at $13.91.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)