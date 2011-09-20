* H1 loss 798,000 stg vs 376,000

* H1 rev up 6 pct

* Sees organic waste market strengthening

Sept 20 Green technology firm TEG Group reported a wider first-half loss, hurt by delays in its higher-margin projects, but said it expected the organic waste market to strengthen in the short to medium term.

"Whilst tender periods for larger contracts are long, they offer secure, long-term revenue growth and the group anticipates the successful conclusion of further projects," Non-Executive Chairman Nigel Moore said in a statement.

TEG, which provides technology to treat animal by-product waste, said increasingly stringent EU and UK regulation for the treatment and disposal of organic waste continue to drive its expanding market.

The company's January-June loss widened to 798,000 pounds ($1.2 million) from 376,000 pounds.

Sales rose 6 percent to 9.3 million pounds.

TEG's shares closed at 10.5 pence on Monday in London, valuing the company at 12.3 million pounds. ($1 = 0.639 British Pounds) (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)