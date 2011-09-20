* H1 loss 798,000 stg vs 376,000
Sept 20 Green technology firm TEG Group
reported a wider first-half loss, hurt by delays in its
higher-margin projects, but said it expected the organic waste
market to strengthen in the short to medium term.
"Whilst tender periods for larger contracts are long, they
offer secure, long-term revenue growth and the group anticipates
the successful conclusion of further projects," Non-Executive
Chairman Nigel Moore said in a statement.
TEG, which provides technology to treat animal by-product
waste, said increasingly stringent EU and UK regulation for the
treatment and disposal of organic waste continue to drive its
expanding market.
The company's January-June loss widened to 798,000 pounds
($1.2 million) from 376,000 pounds.
Sales rose 6 percent to 9.3 million pounds.
TEG's shares closed at 10.5 pence on Monday in London,
valuing the company at 12.3 million pounds.
($1 = 0.639 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)