UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 6 Teijin Ltd :
* Says the co adjusts the conversion price to 413.8 yen per share from 417 yen per share for the 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants
* Says the co adjusts the conversion price to 406.8 yen per share from 410 yen per share for the 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants
* Says adjustments with effective date from April 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/oMG6i4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.