(Follows alerts)
Dec 9 General Motors Co has signed
an agreement with Japanese chemical and pharmaceutical
manufacturer Teijin Ltd to jointly develop carbon fiber
automobile parts, the Nikkei business daily said on Friday.
Teijin will set up a research and development facility in
the United States early next year where researchers from both
companies will try to bring fibre-based, light-weight parts to
the mass-market as early as 2015, the daily said.
Carbon fibre parts, such as frames, roofs and hoods, can cut
vehicle weight by more than 20 percent, saving fuel and helping
companies meet tighter emission norms, the business daily said.
The partnership, likely to benefit from Teijin's technology
that reduces the time needed to form carbon fibre products, may
also establish a manufacturing joint venture, the Nikkei added.
GM's rivals, BMW and Daimler AG, have
already forged similar carbon fibre partnerships with Teijin's
Japanese competitors such as Toray Industries Inc and
Mitsubishi Rayon, the daily said.
Carbon fibre is 75 percent lighter and 10 times stronger
than ordinary steel, but is used only in high-end vehicles due
to its high manufacturing cost.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)