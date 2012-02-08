Unilever, Lloyds help Britain's FTSE edge higher
* Miners lose ground on weaker metals prices (Adds details, closing prices)
TOKYO Feb 8 Japan's Teijin Ltd said on Wednesday it would set aside an average of 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) each year for investments including mergers and acquisitions.
The chemicals and pharmaceuticals manufacturer also said it aims to triple its operating profit to 100 bln yen by the year ending March 2017. ($1 = 76.8800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Miners lose ground on weaker metals prices (Adds details, closing prices)
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high hit the day before, as lower commodity prices weighed on shares of energy and materials companies and domestic retail sales fell the most in nine months.
BRUSSELS, Feb 22 Dow Chemical and DuPont are set to win EU antitrust approval for their $130 billion merger, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, one of three mega deals in the agrochemicals industry.