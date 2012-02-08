TOKYO Feb 8 Japan's Teijin Ltd said on Wednesday it would set aside an average of 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) each year for investments including mergers and acquisitions.

The chemicals and pharmaceuticals manufacturer also said it aims to triple its operating profit to 100 bln yen by the year ending March 2017. ($1 = 76.8800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Joseph Radford)