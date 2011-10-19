(Follows alerts)

Oct 19 - Tekelec , a network equipment technology provider, forecast third-quarter results much higher than analysts' expectations, helped by the largest broadband network solutions order in the company's history.

Shares of Tekelec rose as much as 21 percent to $9.05 in early trade on Nasdaq.

The company, which helps phone companies enable services such as text messaging and surfing, received a $20 million diameter signaling router-related order early this month, it said.

The company sees a third-quarter adjusted profit of 16-20 cents per share, on revenue of $103-$106 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 6 cents per share, on revenue of $92.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)